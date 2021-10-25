MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 279,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $101.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $102.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

