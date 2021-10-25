MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,884 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 531.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 33.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 87.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Entegris stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

