MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

CDNS stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

