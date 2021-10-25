MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

