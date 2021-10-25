Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

