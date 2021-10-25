Morgan Stanley Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.01.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.