Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $158.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $92.70 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.