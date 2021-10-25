Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 130,437 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.