Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 22,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 998,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

Shares of EIDO opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.