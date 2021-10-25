Mplx Lp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mplx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

MPLX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

