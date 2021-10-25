M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,367 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

