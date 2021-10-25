M&T Bank Corp Buys 375 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 676.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,920 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $227.87 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.