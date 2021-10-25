M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 367,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 43,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,926.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

