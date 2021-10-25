M&T Bank Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Woodward by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $8,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.28 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.