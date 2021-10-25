M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,655 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.84 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

