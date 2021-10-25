M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.26.

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

