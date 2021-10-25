MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

