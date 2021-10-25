MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
MTUAY opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
