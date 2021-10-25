Mudrick Capital Management L.P. Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.0% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

