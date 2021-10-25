Multiplier Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $231,899.53 and $44,212.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

