MurAll (PAINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $173,771.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $173,771.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

