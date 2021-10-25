Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $29.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 38.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.