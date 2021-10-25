Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($12.96) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $993.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabors Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Nabors Industries worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.