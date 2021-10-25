Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 639,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

