National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.