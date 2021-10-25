National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KL. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

KL opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,487,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

