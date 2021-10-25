National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

