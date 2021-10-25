National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.