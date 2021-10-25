National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.20 million and a PE ratio of -772.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
