National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.20 million and a PE ratio of -772.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.