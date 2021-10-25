National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 148.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

