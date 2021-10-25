National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 413.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

