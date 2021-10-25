National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of National Vision worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

EYE stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

