Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

