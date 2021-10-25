NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.56 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.47 or 0.00019847 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.56 billion and approximately $871.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00108093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.71 or 0.00465748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 526,072,613 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

