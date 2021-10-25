Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $16.35 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

