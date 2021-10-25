Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

