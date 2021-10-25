NestEGG Coin Reaches Market Cap of $201,419.81 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $201,419.81 and $614.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00031488 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

