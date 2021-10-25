Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $656.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers globally in third-quarter 2021 against addition of 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter and beat its guidance of 3.5 million paid-subscriber addition. Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Netflix plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. However, stiff competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are also concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $665.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

