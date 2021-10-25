NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NTST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $995.49 million and a PE ratio of -2,515.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

