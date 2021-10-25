Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 15,761 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 297.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

