Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $298.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.