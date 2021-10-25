Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Sysco stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

