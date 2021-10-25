Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.35% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

