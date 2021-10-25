Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after buying an additional 109,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.