Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 41,047 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.