Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.