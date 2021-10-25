Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.