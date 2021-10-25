Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE NVRO opened at $121.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

