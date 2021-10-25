New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $14.03 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.