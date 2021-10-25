New York Life Investments Alternatives Cuts Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,179 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in NatWest Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,222 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 19,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

