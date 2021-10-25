New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in KBR were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.